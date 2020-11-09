Aiken golfers Tee It Up Fore Kids at charity golf tournament

The First Tee of Aiken held its second annual Tee It Up Fore Kids charity golf tournament Tuesday.

The tournament was held at the Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation and 144 players participated, up from 112 in 2019. The tournament was played on two courses at the club, including its new Zoeller course.

Besides the main event, there was also a putting challenge for golfers to try for a chance to win $10,000. Players could also enter into a drawing for a chance to win a driver or golf for four at the Reserve Club.

"It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and we’re able to bring a lot of support and awareness for First Tee of Aiken; and proceeds from events like this allow us to impact the lives of many youths in Aiken County," said Heidi Hoffman, director of the organization.

First Tee of Aiken is a local, nonprofit youth development organization that provides educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

For more information, visit firstteeaiken.org.