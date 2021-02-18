Aiken Fest opening won't happen today because of wet weather

The opening of Aiken Fest, which was set for 5 p.m. today, has been postponed because of rainy weather.
The main concern of Reithoffer Shows, which is putting on the event, “is the safety of our guests,’ according to a news release.
“We will continue to monitor the weather in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the release further stated. “Please stay tuned to the Aiken Festival Facebook page for the latest updates.”
Aiken Fest is scheduled to run daily through Feb. 28.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Aiken Fairgrounds.
Based on the Weather Channel’s forecast around noon today, there was a 38% chance of precipitation. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be sunny, and the chance of rain will 5% or less.
Aiken Fest will have more than carnival-style 20 rides. There also will be food vendors and games.
The event will be similar to the Aiken Fall Fest, which Reithoffer Shows held at the same location last October.
Because of concerns caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Reithoffer Shows will check guests’ temperatures at the entrance during Aiken Fest, encourage social distancing, recommend (but not require) that face masks be worn and provide hand-sanitizing stations.
In addition, rides will be sanitized on a regular schedule, touchless technology will be available for credit card purchases and seating on rides will be modified to allow for social distancing.
The cost of admission will be as follows:
• $5 for gate entrance and no rides.
• Free for children who are 5 years of age and under for gate entrance and no rides.
• $20 for gate entrance and unlimited rides for all ages on weekdays.
• $25 for gate entrance and unlimited rides for all ages on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, there will be stands where tickets for individual rides can be purchased.
For more information about Aiken Fest, visit aikenfestival.com.
The address for the Aiken Fairgrounds is 561 May Royal Drive.
That site also is known as the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds and the Aiken County Fairgrounds.
May Royal Drive is off Columbia Highway North.
The 2020 Western Carolina State Fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19.