Aiken Fest extended through Sunday

For residents who haven't been yet or who want to go again, Aiken Fest is sticking around for another week.

The rides, food and games that the festival offers will now be open through Sunday, March 7. Aiken Fest is located at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The prices are $5 for gate entrance with no rides or free for those aged 5 and younger. For gate entrance and unlimited rides, the cost is $20 Monday through Friday and $25 on Saturday and Sunday for all ages.

There are ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

For more information on Aiken Fest, go to aikenfestival.com.