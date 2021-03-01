You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken Fest extended for another week

  • Updated
Aiken Fest 7 (copy)
Buy Now

Ryan Reidhead, Braxton Reihead and and Connor Reidhead have fun on a ride while getting some fresh air at Aiken Fest.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

For residents who haven't been yet or who want to go again, Aiken Fest is sticking around for another week.

The rides, food and games that the festival offers will now be open through Sunday, March 7. Aiken Fest is located at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The prices are $5 for gate entrance with no rides, or free for ages 5 and younger. To get gate entrance and unlimited rides, it's $20 on Monday-Friday and $25 on Saturday and Sunday for all ages.

There are ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

For more information on Aiken Fest, go to aikenfestival.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News