Aiken Electric Cooperative celebrates broadband success with new high-speed internet service

Aiken Electric Cooperative’s effort to establish a broadband network in its largely rural service territory has reached an important milestone.
Even though the $100-million project is expected to take three years to complete, enough work has been finished to begin providing high-speed internet access to Aiken Electric Cooperative members.
Ashley West, who lives outside Wagener, began enjoying faster travel on the information superhighway Monday at her home.
“I feel like it’s a game changer,” said West, who attended Aiken Electric Cooperative’s Broadband Success Celebration on Thursday.
The event was held in the Community Room at Aiken Electric’s headquarters in Aiken.
A third grade teacher at Forts Pond Elementary School in Lexington County, West experienced frustration while trying to deal with the slow internet service she used to have and the challenges to education created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
When conducting classes online, “it was a struggle getting things uploaded for students and doing Zoom calls,” West said.
In addition, buffering was a problem when she and her husband, Trevor, used streaming services to watch television shows and movies.
Making cellphone calls also could be tricky.
High-speed internet service “is going to make things a lot easier in my job and in my day-to-day life,” West said.
Aiken Electric announced in February that it was teaming up with CarolinaConnect, a Lexington-based firm, to construct, operate and maintain broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities.
When completed, there will be 350 miles of 288-strand fiber-optic cable in the network’s backbone.
Already, 300 or so miles of the cable have been installed, and “we’ve got somewhere between 40 and 50 miles of distribution fiber in the air, so we have started hooking up customers,” said Aiken Electric Cooperative CEO Gary Stooksbury. “The exciting thing is that we are off and running now.”
One of the areas getting high-speed internet access first is in eastern Aiken County around Aiken Electric Cooperative’s Tri-City Substation, where Wagener and Perry are located.
The other is near the Johnston Substation in Edgefield County. That area includes Fruit Hill Road, S.C. Highway 191 and the Good Hope community.
“This is a symbolic and monumental day for eastern Aiken County. It is the county’s rural internet desert,” said S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, who was among the Broadband Success Celebration’s guests. “I applaud the folks here at Aiken Electric Cooperative for this really bold and brave initiative.”
Among the other attendees were S.C. Rep Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, representatives of CarolinaConnect and Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties.
In addition to Aiken and Edgefield counties, Barnwell, Calhoun, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick, Orangeburg and Saluda counties are in Aiken Electric Cooperative’s service territory.
Providing high-speed internet service to its members is the first priority for Aiken Electric Cooperative. Its availability to nonmembers is being determined on a “case-by-case” basis, Stooksbury told the Aiken Standard earlier this year.
Aiken Electric Cooperative has created a for-profit fiber subsidiary for its new broadband business.
Strom Thurmond Jr., who formerly served as the solicitor for South Carolina’s Second Judicial Circuit, is the subsidiary’s chairman.
He also is an Aiken Electric Cooperative trustee.
During the Broadband Success Celebration, he said that internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second would be available on Aiken Electric Cooperative’s broadband network.
“For many of our members, this is going to be transformational,” Thurmond added. “Children will now be able to do their homework online or play video games while their parents livestream a TV show or do research on the internet for tomorrow’s meeting. They’ll be able to do all those things at the same time without interruption.”
Thurmond asked Aiken Electric Cooperative members who are waiting for high-speed internet access to be patient.
“This build-out is going to take some time,” he said. “It’s a massive undertaking.”
Aiken Electric Cooperative has received grant money for the project and is hoping for more financial support.
Up for grabs in the Palmetto State soon will be COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and money from the Savannah River Site plutonium storage settlement.
“Nobody can predict how much money will be dedicated (by elected officials to broadband infrastructure), but it’s a top priority,” Taylor said. “It could be as much as $300 million to $500 million.”