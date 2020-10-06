Aiken Design Review Board briefed on potential Fairfield Street bridge fix

The Aiken Design Review Board was briefed Tuesday night on the potential rework of the Fairfield Street bridge.
Ryan Bland, the city’s planning director, provided the information to the board as an early heads-up. If the Fairfield Street bridge renovation moves forward – and there’s a long way to go – the project would eventually come before the panel, which is tasked with preserving and bettering Aiken’s historic portions and characteristics.
The dilapidated bridge, connecting Colleton Avenue to the downtown grid, was closed in 2016 shortly after it failed inspection. The bridge is in exceedingly poor condition, according to a review performed by engineering firm Davis & Floyd.
Davis & Floyd weeks ago presented City Council several renovation and reconstruction options; a single-span steel hybrid bridge would offer the best bang for the buck, a representative said at the time, and could be made to look similar to the bridges at York Street.
The S.C. Department of Transportation has offered to fund some of the cost to redo and reopen the bridge. In exchange, Aiken would take ownership of the bridge.