AIken Department of Public Safety honors top employees, boosters

Alan Willing, Ann Moseley and several of their neighbors in blue got a salute from their peers and supervisors Thursday evening at Newberry Hall, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety holding its annual awards banquet.
Employees in various categories were honored for their achievements in 2020 – whether throughout the turbulence-rocked year or for a specific moment of excellent performance under pressure.
Willing was named Officer of the Year; Moseley was named Rookie of the Year and Daymon Spann was named Meritorious Firefighter.
Chief Charles Barranco, speaking to the assembly, acknowledged that COVID-19 brought plenty of challenges, "but you didn't miss a call for service, tagging a piece of evidence or even an opportunity to build a relationship with someone," he said.
"When others were not working, you were there to … respond every day. Yes, we changed the way we had to operate, but your pledge to provide our community with a higher level of service did not change. While you continued to be examined under a microscope and second-guessed by some, your city council, your city management and our community have shown that they recognize and appreciate the important work that you do every day."
In other categories, dispatcher Heather Pou won the NOVA Award, which recognizes outstanding non-sworn employees who have been with the department for less than three years. Dispatcher Christopher Gravitt was named Employee of the Year and Dana Rideout, a licensed, professional counselor, received the Chief's Award, which can be bestowed on anyone – department employee or otherwise – for excellence service to the department.
Retiree Jake Mahoney, a longtime employee, was honored for distinguished service, and honors in fitness went to Bryan Mills (best overall, for the 14th straight year) and Jennifer Hayes (most improvement).
The Lifesaving Award went to three individuals: Cody Ellison, Alex Jackson and volunteer fireman Daniel Davenport.
The Medal of Merit, recognizing heroism, went to Ellison and four other individuals: Ashton Posey, Mark Blades, Jacob Winburn and Chris Hammell.
Barranco also acknowledged the families of his department's employees. "Your important role to us goes unmentioned and unnoticed by many, but I'm here to say we can't do this job alone. There's also an emotional and mental strain that you endure – the long hours, the last-minute phone calls that come in. It may be a major crime scene and you learn about it on social media, because your loved one hasn't been able to call you yet, because they're busy working. Over time, you may become accustomed to that, but it never gets easy."
Mayor Rick Osbon relayed thanks from the city council and also expressing thanks for the fact that 2020 is now a thing of the past. "It was certainly an interesting year for our city. It was certainly a challenging year for law enforcement. You guys made us proud in every way."
Stuart Bedenbaugh, the city manager, made similar comments and expressed gratitude for "some sense of normalcy," in terms of the pandemic's impact. The event is an annual highlight of his schedule, presenting an opportunity to communicate thanks to the department's employees and "your spouses and significant others," he said.