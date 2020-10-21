Aiken County's unemployment rate falls to 3.4% in September

Aiken County’s unemployment rate is declining and also is one of the lowest in South Carolina as novel coronavirus pandemic continues to cause financial hardship for many.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW, reported Wednesday that that the rate locally for September was 3.4%, which was down significantly from 4.9% in August.
Oconee County’s September rate also was 3.4%.
Only two of the Palmetto State’s 46 counties had rates that were lower – Lexington County (3.3%) and Saluda County (2.8%).
The figures for Barnwell County and Edgefield County were 5.8% and 3.5%, respectively.
The highest rate was 8.2% in Marlboro County.
For South Carolina overall, the unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in September from 6.4% in August.
The rate nationally in September was 7.9% compared to 6.4% in August.
DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey described the change from August to September in South Carolina as an “impressive decline.”
He added that there was an “urgent need” for workers in the state.
“While we know that a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom,” he said. “People who are looking for employment are finding work.”