Aiken County YMCA's food program will feed hundreds of people

The Aiken County YMCA's Saturday "blessing box" giveaway is just one activity the organization has planned to continue feeding local families in need.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local branches of the YMCA will have ongoing grab-and-go meals or snack bags across the CSRA through June 2021, according to the YMCA's website.
The Aiken County YMCA gave out food boxes Saturday, feeding up to 145 people – or roughly 55 families. Participants received a food box consisting of shelf-stable groceries to make seven days worth of breakfast and lunch meals, as well as blessing bags that hold seven days worth of snacks and a Thanksgiving Activity sheets.
The Aiken County YMCA and other participating YMCAs are planning to give away more boxes in December, but individuals in need can pick up blessing bags in the meantime.
The bags are part of the YMCA's year-round effort to address child hunger, said Amanda Williams, Aiken County YMCA's business office manager.
Blessing bags can be picked up weekly at any local YMCA during business hours.
A list of YMCA branch locations and business hours is available on the YMCA's website.
For more information on how to obtain a snack bag, contact the Aiken County YMCA at 803-349-8080. YMCA membership is not required to receive a bag.