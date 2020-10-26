Aiken County tabulation machine for Election Day ballots works properly

The Aiken County Board of Voter Registration and Elections ran a test of the tabulating machine to be used for the Nov. 3 general election.
The machine correctly counted the votes cast from a pre-audited group of ballots. The machine scans each ballot and then deposits it into one of three trays. Tray one is for ballots that need to be rescanned, tray two is for ballots that have write-in candidates and tray three is for ballots that were successfully scanned through the machine.
The machine's results were then compared to a pre-made list of how many votes should have gone to each candidate and it was a match.
On Election Day, this machine will be used to tabulate the mail-in ballots. The write-in votes have to be counted manually.
The public test was held Monday at 5 p.m. in the Aiken County Registration and Elections office, located in suite 1200 of the Aiken County Government Center.