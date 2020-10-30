Aiken County Sheriff's Office hands out Halloween candy in drive-thru event

Dozens of families picked up bags of candy at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office's trick-or-treat event Friday.

The annual Halloween event looked a bit different this year, with volunteers wearing masks and guests remaining in their vehicles for a drive-through style celebration.

Under the afternoon sun in the office's parking lot, cars lined up with costumed children in tow for orange bags filled with treats.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said the folks at the sheriff's office didn't want to cancel the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they modified it instead.

"This is an event that we've been doing for years. We had to change it up a little bit, obviously, because of all the precautions we had to take," Abdullah said.

Abdullah said the event is an opportunity for the department to give back to the community.

"We care. I've said this before. When somebody cares, there's always hope for each other out there," Abdullah said.

Local sixth grader Marianna Cummings has been volunteering at the event for five years. She said she's thinking about becoming a nuclear engineer someday.

"My favorite thing about handing out candy is seeing kids being happy about getting candy and celebrating Halloween," Cummings said.