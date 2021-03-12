Aiken County set to receive big influx of federal funds from $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package

Aiken County will be getting a big influx of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11.
The $1.9-trillion COVID-19 economic relief package includes $65.1 billion in “direct, flexible aid to every county in America, as well as other investments in local communities, including $1.5 billion over two years for public land counties,” according to the National Association of Counties, or NACo.
NACo reported on its website that the U.S. Department of the Treasury would oversee and distribute the payments to state and local governments.
The projected allocation for Aiken County is $33,139,572. Edgefield County and Barnwell County are expected to receive $5,286,909 and $4,046,832, respectively.
Those estimates aren’t official values from the Treasury Department and are subject to change, NACo stated.
In addition, NACo reported that the money would be sent to counties in two tranches, or portions. Fifty percent is scheduled to be paid this year. Counties will receive the second payment “no earlier than 12 months after the first payment,” NACo stated.
The Treasury Department is required to make the first payment to counties “not later than 60 days” after enactment of the legislation that created the economic relief package, according to NACo.
Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian described the federal money as a “big windfall” for the county, but said it was too early to discuss how it might be spent locally.
“We’ve been tracking this since we heard about it for the last month or three weeks or whatever, and we don’t have anything but general guidance right now,” he said. “The general guidance includes things like infrastructure and COVID-related stuff, but it’s real, real vague at this point. We are expecting the Treasury Department to come out with (more detailed) guidelines on how we can spend the money, but we haven’t seen those yet.
“Obviously, they are trying to get it (the money) out there fast,” Killian continued, “so I think some of the rules or regulations will be made up as they go along, if you will, until they figure out how best to spend and be accountable for this money.”
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker also declined to talk about what the federal funds might be used for here and also emphasized that the county would not have complete freedom in deciding how to spend the money.
“It is not Christmastime in Aiken County by any means,” he said. “At this point, we are just beginning the process of evaluating what would be the proper use for it (the money). County staff is looking at that. Certainly it comes with strings attached, so we need to fully understand what the expectations are. If there are specific uses that it is meant to be used for, then we will have to take a look at what will be appropriate and how that fits in with our current plans and needs.
“Obviously, we have to be good stewards, Bunker concluded.
His preference is for the money to be spent on what he called “one-off, long-term type stuff” instead of a “continuing type of funding.”
A continuing type of funding, he explained, would be using the funds to “fill a bunch of positions in a department, in which case, at some point, the money runs out and we are stuck with the people (and have no funds for their salaries).”
A “one-off” project, Bunker said, would be the construction of “a capital facility” or something that involves infrastructure and “is long-lasting.”
Such a project would be something that “would benefit, hopefully, the majority of people in Aiken County or at least a good chunk of them where there is a solid need,” he added.
Bunker promised that the county would “take a hard look” at what the federal funds will be used for and would spend them carefully because “we tend to operate on a ‘spend what we take in and no more’ ” basis.
The federal money seems like “manna from heaven,” Bunker said, “but at some point, there is a payback that taxpayers are going to have to deal with.”