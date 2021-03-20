Aiken County sees major impact on health care due to virus

While it may seem longer, Aiken County has only just now reached the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 within its boundaries.
The first reported case of coronavirus in Aiken County was recorded March 20, 2020, setting into motion a tumultuous and unprecedented year. As one would expect, the pandemic has had a massive impact on the health care industry and affected everyone involved in it.
"COVID has been a game-changer for all of us," said Dr. Gerald Gordon, an infectious disease specialist at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Portrait of a pandemic
Since that fateful day in March, Aiken County has confirmed 12,355 cases of COVID-19 and 171 residents have suffered a coronavirus-related death, as of March 16. Over 164,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed. Additionally, more than 600 residents have been hospitalized.
A week before Aiken County's first case, on March 13, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency that is still in place. On March 15, McMaster ordered all schools in the state to close until the end of the month.
As the pandemic began to worsen over the next few months, masks were seen as a way to fight against the spread of the disease. On July 2, Aiken City Council passed a resolution encouraging all residents to wear masks. A little over a week later, on July 13, the city passed a 60-day emergency ordinance, requiring customers and employees to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth in any retail business, organization, establishment or facility open to the public within the city of Aiken.
The emergency ordinance was renewed once, before City Council passed a long-term ordinance on Nov. 19. Unlike the emergency measure, which ends after 60 days, the long-term ordinance ends only if City Council rescinds it, or if McMaster ends the state of emergency.
Outside of the city, Aiken County and the city of North Augusta have mask recommendations, but masks are not required.
Many events were canceled because of COVID-19, including some of the area's most popular such as the spring and fall Steeplechase, Aiken's Makin' and the Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade. The decision for the Masters Tournament to proceed without spectators in the fall had a wide-ranging impact on Aiken, since the city lost revenue from tourists.
"We went from going to church on Sundays, going shopping, going to movies, having Sunday dinners ... and all of a sudden, there's nothing," said Carolyn Emanuel-McClain, CEO of Rural Health Services. "It's like the world stood still."
Stress, anxiety and changes enter the medical field
Gordon, describing the impact of the virus, listed off multiple examples, including the number of sick people needing treatment increasing, changes being made to how the practice runs, and the virus reducing the ability to provide some care to patients in the office.
"The number of people we could see in the office was curtailed dramatically," Gordon said. "The spacing we had, the approaches we took with screening patients before they would come to the office."
These changes and increased pressure to serve the community caused many in the industry to feel stress and anxiety that hadn't been there before.
"That uncertainty and fear that COVID-19 brought, we saw our nurses put themselves on the front line and pretty much rise to the occasion to take care of patients," said Susan Gibbs, nurse manager in Aiken Regional's emergency room. "They worked long hours in stressful environments sacrificing themselves and not really knowing the impact it was going to have on them."
"It was frightening at times because I had some colleagues that closed sites because people wouldn’t leave their house to come to the doctor or because their staff had COVID," Emanuel-McClain said. "They had no one to operate."
Jayne Foster, an intensive care unit staff nurse at Aiken Regional, said the impact has come in many forms, with "decreased staffing, increased workload, increased stress."
"It’s been quite devastating in some ways, very trying," Foster said. "We’ve lost a staff member in ICU to (COVID-19). It’s really been sobering, to say the least."
Emanuel-McClain said, "We look back over the past year, and we wonder how on Earth did we make it through? On the sad side, there’s many that didn’t make it through."
Asked about how staff members handle all these demands, Foster said, "anybody that’s an ICU nurse or in the hospital as an employee has a strong level of coping mechanisms. They’re trained to be professional, they have the personal characteristics to pull themselves through just about anything. I think that really needs to be applauded and respected in so many ways."
Bridget Denzik, chief nursing officer at Aiken Regional, had similar thoughts, saying, "our staff have endured hardships brought on by COVID. They’ve all been resilient, accepted the challenges and they continue to embrace the chance to work through those challenges all for our patients. At the end of the day, it’s our commitment to excellence that keeps us moving forward."
Denzik also quoted Christopher Reeves, who said, "a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles."
"That’s what I would call our staff: they’re true health care heroes," Denzik said. "That term gets bantered about a lot, but when you really think about his quote, it really is about our staff finding the strength to persevere throughout covid. It’s placed their families at risk, it’s placed them at risk. But, our staff stood up to the challenge and have just done an incredible, excellent job."
Katheryn Rasar, a registered nurse clinical supervisor at the hospital, was about 36 weeks pregnant at the beginning of the pandemic, which she said caused her some additional anxiety.
"We did not have a lot of knowledge about what to expect," Rasar said. "There was fear of the unknown" and "I wasn't sure how it was going to affect the delivery of my baby."
Rasar said her delivery was normal and she didn't have any issues, although it was a little different only having her husband with her because of visitation limitations.
"Usually, it’s a whole big family affair; but it was quiet, and it was still awesome," Rasar said.
State of the hospital
Jim O'Loughlin, Aiken Regional's CEO, spoke about the beginning of the pandemic in the early months of 2020, when it was talked about but many people didn't think it was all that serious.
O'Loughlin said he began to realize how massive the virus would be when things started shutting down in late March.
"You think about it, to shut down your economy, that’s the last thing that a state wants to do, it’s the last thing the federal government wants to do because they recognize the impact of that," O'Loughlin said. "When we started closing theaters and restricting people from eating in restaurants, you start thinking about the impact that has across the entire country, in terms of wages for people and livelihood."
The pandemic has had a negative impact on the financial status of many hospitals across the country, including Aiken Regional. This may seem strange, as more people needed care which should, in theory, increase the revenue of hospitals. However, O'Loughlin noted that most of what hospitals do is elective care, or care that patients choose to have done but isn't necessarily urgent.
As the threat of COVID-19 began to increase across the community, "people immediately said, ‘I’m not going to take care of that right now because I don’t want to go into the hospital,'" O'Loughlin said.
Specifically at Aiken Regional, O'Loughlin said the emergency room saw a 50% drop in volume from 4,000 people to less than 2,000 during April, the first full month of the pandemic.
"That was not inconsistent with what we saw across the United States," O'Loughlin said. "People stopped going to the emergency room. Now, it’s come back, but it’s not come back to its pre-COVID levels."
As a result, O'Loughlin said the hospital had to take an early look at this financial impact.
"We did have to reduce some people from full time to less than full time," O'Loughlin said. "We also did some furloughs. Now, that’s back eight months ago. At this point, we are staffed accordingly."
Hospital cleaning and changes
For those who do have to come to the hospital, employees work around the clock to make sure the building is cleaned and sanitized. Ricky Jones, a lobby tech at Aiken Regional, said he sanitizes all the seats and makes sure everything is wiped down on, at minimum, an hourly basis. Jones also makes sure all the chairs are socially distanced in seating areas.
Jones said he receives lots of compliments from visitors who see him working, and it makes them feel good to know they're in a clean environment.
Hospital visitors have been required to wear masks throughout the pandemic, which Keith Glover said has been an issue at times. Glover, the hospital's director of security and communications, said there have also been a few issues with people not understanding why they can't visit their loved ones due to visitation restrictions.
"But, we were able to explain the reason (for the policies) and the end result was a good result," Glover said.
"Until we get past it, we still have to take precautions and make sure that we prevent the spread of it to make sure that everybody can have good healthy lives," Glover continued.
Arrival of the vaccine
In recent months, the COVID-19 vaccine has become a reality and been distributed throughout Aiken County. Gordon was the first person in the county to receive the vaccine at Aiken Regional on Dec. 17.
Since then, 27,624 Aiken County residents, or about 16% of the county's population, have been fully vaccinated, as of March 16.
The Palmetto State is currently in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution, meaning all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and front-line workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers, are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Kimberly Lee, director of pharmacy at Aiken Regional, has taken on a second job as the hospital's vaccination coordinator. Lee is responsible for ordering all of the vaccines for the hospital and determining how many clinics to hold.
Lee said the hospital has been very successful in not having wasted doses and has even managed to get extra doses out of some of the vaccine vials that they have received. Lee attributes this to an overfill of vaccine liquid in the vials.
O'Loughlin sees the community as being very appreciative as the vaccine has rolled out, despite there being anxiety surrounding "how much vaccine is available and why are all of the appointments being filled and I need to get in."
"That’s going to be natural when there’s much more demand than there is vaccine and that still is the case," O'Loughlin said, before saying he thinks this problem will start to be fixed as more and more providers continue to receive and administer doses.
Foster said she is truly grateful for all the kind words from the community, as well as items sent in from individuals and groups.
"So, the fact that the community did little things for us, it didn’t matter if they were little things or big things, we really appreciate that," Foster said.
Denzik talked about the path forward from COVID-19 and noted that "like all pandemics or epidemics, we learn from what we’ve done well and we learn from the things we haven’t done so well. It’s always a learning opportunity.
"Being in health care, it’s really one of those professions, it’s lifelong learning," Denzik said. "It just goes back to we learn from the things we didn’t do so well, we learn from the things that we did do well. If something were to happen again, we have those lessons that we can always pull out of our textbook and put back into place."