Aiken County residents show up in droves for absentee voting, including at satellite locations

New satellite absentee voting locations have opened around Aiken County, and residents continue to show up and vote.
Over 10,000 in-person absentee ballots have been cast across the county as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Michael Bond, the registration and elections deputy director in Aiken County.
There continues to be long lines at the Aiken County Government Center each morning with residents waiting in line for their opportunity to vote in-person. There was also a long line at the satellite location in Jackson on Tuesday morning, as well as a steady flow of voters at the Graniteville satellite location.
The Jackson location is at the Jackson Town Hall at 106 Main St., and the Graniteville location is at Graniteville Community Church at 208 Bettis Academy Road. Both of these locations are open through Oct. 23 and run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kay McIver, vice chairman of the Aiken County Registration and Election Commission, was at the Graniteville location and said that everything has gone really well.
"People love having the satellite precinct," McIver said. "I really think it’ll make the wait on Election Day shorter and not have to deal with all the pandemic issues going on. Having it spread out will help, I think."
The Aiken County Registration and Elections Office, located on the first floor of the government center, will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 2. It also will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The other satellite locations in Aiken County will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
For those who want to vote absentee but don't want to leave their home, there is also the option to use a mail-in absentee ballot. These ballots can be requested at scvotes.gov and require a witness signature. Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by the voter registration office by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
In order to vote, residents will be required to produce one of the following forms of identification: valid S.C. driver's license, S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. concealed weapons permit, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
For more information about voting, call the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.
To view an individualized sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov.