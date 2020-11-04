Aiken County residents share their 2020 voting experiences

With all of the ballots cast in Aiken County in the 2020 general election, some residents shared their experiences voting.
Some people voted absentee, and others voted in-person on Election Day at their precinct. Ashley Willing fell into the latter category. Willing said everything was fine and that she waited around 30 minutes.
"It was quick once you were in there," Willing said Wednesday in downtown Aiken.
Olivia Muschick said she also waited around 30 minutes. Muschick did say she had both of her children with her, which made it "a little crazy," but overall her experience "wasn't too bad."
Russ Anderson voted early and said the process was "as smooth as could be" where he voted. Anderson lives in Aiken, but is a registered voter in North Carolina. He drove up there last week to cast his vote.
"From what I hear yesterday here, it was smooth as could be also," Anderson said. "There were so doggone many early votes, so many mail-ins."
Grayson Brackett, 17, isn't old enough to vote yet, but she stood in line with her father and boyfriend at the Aiken County Government Center on Monday, Nov. 2.
"We ended up waiting in line for about an hour and 45 minutes, and it was wrapped around the building when we first got there," Brackett said. "But once we got toward the front, it actually moved pretty fast, especially once we got inside."
Mckenzie Smith voted on Election Day in Aiken and said it went pretty smoothly. She waited in line for around 30 minutes.
Asked about the election results around the country, Smith said, "It's definitely frustrating that we have to wait for mail-in and that every state is counting mail-in ballots differently. But, I understand, with the pandemic, that a lot of things are unconventional this year."
Gayle Shafer, of Aiken, said she voted early and that it went really well.
"I think it was easy," Shafer said. "I was in and out in probably three minutes, so I didn't have a long line to wait in."
Mildred Cullum went to help her mother do curbside voting on Election Day in Vaucluse. Cullum spoke about the importance of voting and why she does it.
"You will always have your voice," Cullum said. "Voting is a great thing for you to agree and to be able to disagree. To me, you want your leaders to be able to be there for all people."
A total of 85,798 residents in Aiken County voted in Tuesday's election, according to scvotes.org as of Wednesday afternoon. This was 69.8% of the 122,919 registered voters in the county.