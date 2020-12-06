Aiken County residents remember Pearl Harbor

The slogan "Remember Pearl Harbor" rose to quick prominence in Americans' vocabulary generations ago, and several local residents have clear memories from Dec. 7, 1941. The Japanese attack in Hawaii proved to be the tipping point to plunge the U.S. into World War II.

Wagener resident Spencer Smith was 19 and returning to school to continue his studies in his second year at Clemson Agricultural College.

"I was on a Greyhound bus, riding back to Clemson on a Sunday evening, and the bus driver went into the Seneca office, and when he came back, he broke the news to us about Pearl Harbor, and ... of course, that changed a whole lot of our thinking, as students at Clemson. Most of us was ready to go," Smith said.

Smith, who is now largely known for his decades of service as the agriculture teacher and FFA leader at Wagener-Salley High School, completed his sophomore year at Clemson, registering for the draft that spring and then reporting to Fort Jackson in September 1942. "I could have got deferred and advanced in ROTC, but I was ready to go, so I went."

The future educator grew up in Oconee County, on acreage that is now underneath Lake Hartwell, near the now-defunct town of Madison. He is now 98. "I'm very thankful, and always have been, that my training and everything directed me toward the European theater, and not the Pacific," he added.

Smith spent his Army years in the tank-busting business. "I was in a new ... outfit of tank-destroyer battalions. We had a 76-millimeter rifle mounted on a tank chassis."

A few hundred miles to the north in late 1941 was future Aiken resident Hal Peck, in Shelbyville, Indiana – Peck's hometown. "I was a senior in high school, and I walked out of the theater," he recalled.

"A guy drove by and just said, 'Japan bombed Pearl Harbor,' and we knew very well, when he'd said that, there was going to be a heck of a war someplace. I went on down to a club ... and that's all we could talk about. 'Well, we'll be going into service very shortly.'"



Peck was 16 at the time, and was drafted in June 1943. Recalling the attack in Hawaii, he said, "I did not go that way. Fortunately, I ... went to Europe, to fight Germans, but the Japanese war is what got us into war, and then Germany declared war on us."

Peck, who is now 97, went on to earn a living as an insurance salesman and executive.

Future Aiken resident Ben Rouse, now 99, got the news by way of the radio in his 1939 Chevrolet Deluxe. The West Virginia native had finished three years of studies at King College, in Bristol, Tennessee, and went to work in Radford, Virginia, at the Radford Ordnance Works, on his way into a career as a research chemist.

The attack on Pearl Harbor, occurring on a Sunday, began at 7:48 a.m. Hawaii time (1:48 p.m. Eastern time), and Rouse, 18 at the time, was returning from Bristol when the news about "a date which will live in infamy" broke.

"I was driving on this straight stretch of highway, and a Greyhound bus went around me at 70 miles an hour. I was doing 35, which was supposed to be the normal speed at that time – war conditions, you know – and after that bus passed me, I had the radio on, and I heard Roosevelt, with his speech about Pearl Harbor."

The president, Rouse said, gave details about the attack, with the USS Arizona being the most prominent of the material losses. "It turned out, of course, that the Japanese attacked on Sunday. The only people who were on the boats at that time were some of the maintenance crew, and there weren't the full complement that had been there normally, so that was a mistake that they made," he said, referring to the Japanese planners.

"The other mistake that they made was, they didn't destroy the oil depot, and so there was a lot of damage that they could have done that they didn't do because they weren't smart enough to do it."

Accounts of the attack have noted that the onslaught came in two waves, and a third one had been planned but was called off, to the eventual regret of Japan's military leaders.

A relic from the attack is on permanent display in North Augusta, in the form of a metal piece "from the aft deckhouse superstructure" of the USS Arizona, as described on a certificate of authenticity. The host site is American Legion Post 71's museum, which holds military memorabilia dating back about a century.