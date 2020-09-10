Aiken County residents remember 9/11 experiences

The morning of Sept. 11, 2001 is burned into the memories of Aiken County residents in a variety of ways, and several people accepted an opportunity this week to share some of their recollections of that infamous morning's events.
The calamity, directly striking New York City, Washington, D.C., and the vicinity of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, helped bring about a career change for North Augusta resident John Cabral, who is now a command sergeant major based at Fort Gordon.
Cabral, at the time of the attacks, had already spent four years in the Navy and moved on with his life, joining his dad in the construction trade. He was in a ditch when he first heard the news about a fiery catastrophe more than 2,000 miles to his east.
"I was actually in Livermore, California, digging a footing," he recalled. "After the towers fell, I … rejoined the military on March 19 (2002), in the United States Army."
The years that followed had Cabral, as a member of the Signal Corps, on one deployment to Iraq and another to Afghanistan.
Aiken resident Corey Harper recalled starting that Sept. 11 in a Bible study that ran from 9 to 11 a.m. at Millbrook Baptist Church. She was on alert, due to her husband being at home on short-term disability and possibly needing to call her if his illness took a turn for the worse.
The study group, numbering more than 100 women, was aware of some type of plane having struck one of the two World Trade Center buildings. No details were available.
Harper got a phone call from her husband at 10:25 a.m., and he relayed the news of the attacks to her – "just the most horrifying moment," as she recalled. The difficulty for Harper, she recalled, was in restraining herself until 11 a.m., when she would have a chance to share the news with the women's group without interrupting the Bible study.
Harper said she was described by one of her friends as looking "green" at the time, as she was aware of a hugely important message and awaiting the appropriate moment to share it, announcing that "I have something to tell you … and America is under attack." That announcement, she said, triggered a wave of prayer among ladies in the group.
Edward Elser, a North Augusta resident, was in Columbia, taking a software class at the SCETV facilities, when the mayhem began.
The internet, he recalled, had been overwhelmed, apparently due to people all around the country rushing to their computers to seek information at the same time. "It literally just showed how the internet is not reliable. If something happens, it's going to go down," Elser said, acknowledging that the internet has changed a lot over the course of 19 years.
Elser said he and his classmates gave up on their training, recognizing that bigger things were afoot, and gathered at a TV monitor in time to see the moment when the second plane struck the World Trade Center. "The room just galvanized. We were like, 'Whoa, we are under attack,'" Elser recalled.
He also remember that he thought, after the initial shock, "'Why are we so surprised at this?'" Another deadly attack on the World Trade Center came to mind, when a terrorist bomb blew up a parking garage under the skyscraper, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 on Feb. 26, 1993.
Mike Hunt – on track to becoming Aiken County's sheriff – was working for the Aiken Department of Public Safety in September 2001. He walked into the headquarters building and saw a crowd gathered around a TV. The second plane hit "and we all knew that our country was under attack," he said.
Hunt also recalled the emotional impact of something he heard once the buildings had crumbled and Ground Zero had become acres of smoking rubble. Firefighters, he explained, wear a safety device (Personal Alert Safety System, or PASS) that is designed to sound an alarm if he or she is in distress, as indicated by lack of movement in a danger zone. PASS alarms, which get progressively louder, were sounding non-stop as emergency responders continued to address the disaster zone, and the loud noises were clear evidence that scores firemen were apparently entombed in the hundreds of tons of debris.
Savannah River Site employee Gary Bunker, now also known as Aiken County Council's chairman, was at work on the Tuesday morning when the slaughter occurred. He noted that "smart" phones did not exist yet and video cameras were not yet commonplace.
He recalled moving back and forth between his office building and another nearby building that had a TV set, to get a better idea of what was going on. The carnage came to light.
"That's the kind of thing that leaves a real memory on you. Certainly for my generation, this is an indelible memory," Bunker said, recalling that he is not old enough to remember the assassination of President Kennedy, another memory milestone for millions of Americans, as the attack on Pearl Harbor has been for one generation before.
As the horror continued to unfold, skies were cleared around the country, and questions arose about the perpetrators, Bunker said. "Just not having any clue as to how all these dots were connected was probably the most frightening thing. We didn't know what we know now, and that makes it one of those things you don't quite forget."
He added, "I could picture almost every moment of that morning. I can't remember what I did two weeks ago on a Tuesday, but I remember that Tuesday well."