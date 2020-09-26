Aiken County residents can cast absentee ballots at satellite voting locations

With changes made by the state legislature for this year's general election, every citizen in South Carolina will be able to vote absentee.
Absentee voting permits voters to cast their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 3. In the past, South Carolina residents had to have a reason to receive an absentee ballot, but this was changed because of safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who choose to vote absentee can choose to do so in person at the Aiken County Government Center, vote by mail, or go to one of the seven newly designated satellite absentee voting locations across Aiken County.
This allows voters to do in-person absentee voting without having to drive to the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office located inside the county's government center, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200.
Satellite locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson, from Oct. 19-21.
First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, Oct. 12-15.
Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, from Mondays-Fridays Oct. 12-30.
Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, from on Oct. 19-23.
Absentee voters can also choose to request a mail-in absentee ballot online at scvotes.gov or in person at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office. The office will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.
For those who choose to send their absentee ballots via mail, a witness signature is not required. In the past, voters had to have one person witness them filling out their absentee ballot and that person would sign it. That requirement was waived on Friday.
Residents must register to vote no later than Sunday, Oct. 4, to be eligible to vote on Nov. 3. Voter registration forms received by mail will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.
Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Absentee voters can check the status of their absentee ballots at scvotes.gov.
"The goal is to ensure every citizen has the opportunity to vote while remaining safe during this pandemic," S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, said in an August email. "Absentee voting is a long-established election procedure in South Carolina that verifies the person casting the ballot is a registered voter."
For more information, contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.