Aiken County Public Library to close temporarily beginning in May

Because of ongoing renovations, the inside of the Aiken County Public Library will be closed to patrons May 10-July 15, according to a message posted on the facility’s Facebook page Tuesday.

Phone and curbside service will continue to be available, and people still will be able to make book drop returns.

The library is in the midst of the second phase of a multimillion-dollar refurbishment.

During the first phase, which was completed in April 2020, the library’s front steps were torn down and replaced.

The focus of the second phase is the facility’s interior, and the second floor is being refurbished now.

“We can’t wait to open back up on the 2nd floor in July and show you the updated library,” the message on the library’s Facebook page stated.

A private-public sector partnership between the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library and Aiken County is funding the renovation.

The county is providing $2 for every $1 contributed by the Friends.

J.E. Stewart Builders of Aiken was the contractor for the first phase and is serving in the same capacity during the second phase.

Greenville-based McMillan Pazdan Smith is the project’s architect.

The cost for both phases of the refurbishment combined will be “about” $3 million," Friends President Bill Reynolds told the Aiken Standard last year. He said then that all the work was scheduled to be finished by mid-October of 2021.

A brick building constructed prior to World War II is the library's home.

The library is at 314 Chesterfield St. South in Aiken.

It is part of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System.

For more information, call 803-642-2020 or visit abbe-lib.org.