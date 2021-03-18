Aiken County Planning Commission OKs plans for first section of Chukker Creek Landing

Even though concerns were expressed during a public hearing, the Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously approved, with contingencies, the plans for the first section in a new subdivision in the Chukker Creek Road area south of Aiken.
The vote was 5-0, with six of the panel’s members either present at the Aiken County Government Center or participating virtually in Thursday’s meeting.
Chairwoman Grace Vance didn’t vote.
There will be one- and two-story single-family homes in Chukker Creek Landing.
The first section will have 35 lots on 21.12 acres.
Another 36 lots will be developed later on additional acreage.
David Banks of Southern Partners Inc. in Augusta represented the applicant, CC Landing LLC, at the Planning Commission’s meeting.
Southern Partners is a civil engineering, land surveying and land planning firm.
Three people spoke during the public hearing about why they were worried about Chukker Creek Landing being built.
Two were concerned about the possibility of a planned detention pond overflowing during major rain events and causing flooding on properties near the subdivision.
Another was worried about increases in traffic and speeding incidents on Chukker Creek Road.
Last week, the City of Aiken’s planning commission reviewed the plans for Chukker Creek Landing and unanimously recommended – with a handful of conditions – that the new subdivision in the county be granted city and water sewer services
Also Thursday, the Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans for the third section of the Summerton Village subdivision that will be built off Talatha Church Road, which is south of Aiken.
There will be 53 lots on 21.05 acres.
During its meeting in January, the Planning Commission delayed its consideration of the plans after hearing about ongoing stormwater drainage issues in the area that affected nearby properties.
The panel tabled the request again in February while a stormwater drainage study was being conducted.
Performed by the design engineer for the Summerton Village Section 3 project, the study “looked at the impact of not only the Summerton Village development, but also the surrounding drainage coming to the (nearby) Exeter subdivision,” said Joel Duke, who is the county’s chief development officer and also serves as an assistant county administrator.
The results were made available to the Planning Commission, which voted Thursday to remove the matter from the table.
The study “found that the detention pond design for Summerton Village Section 3 would reduce the amount of runoff onto the adjacent properties,” Duke reported to the panel.
The project’s applicant was Beazley Development Company Inc., which is based in Georgia.