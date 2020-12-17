Aiken County nonprofits receive sizable grant funds to continue work in the community

Eight Aiken County nonprofit organizations were among 48 organizations selected for the 2021 Community Grants Award.
On Thursday, the Community Foundation for the CSRA announced the recipients for grant funding which totaled more than $585,000, according to a news release.
"Each of these nonprofit agencies meets the pressing and evolving needs of our community and impacts the lives of the individuals they serve across education, youth enrichment, health, the environment, the arts, culture and history, as well as people in need," the Community Foundation for the CSRA said in a news release.
USC Aiken received $15,000 to go toward its Call Me MISTER program, which seeks to increase the pool of available teachers from a broader, more diverse background.
The grant will allow participants to receive scholarships and help with costs for the program such as attending professional development conferences. The participants, in turn, are required to teach in an Aiken County school for one year in exchange for each year of participation in the Call Me MISTER program.
The Aiken Technical College Foundation received a $10,500 grant, which will provide new equipment, resources and technology for the Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) makerspace and media room in the ATC Library.
Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, located in Aiken County also received a $10,500 grant.
The nonprofit looks forward to using the funds to help grow its current food, utility assistance, medical assistance and discretionary programs with a focus on the continued expansion of the food distribution programs and other services into rural, underserved areas of Aiken County, said ACTS Executive Director Suzanne Jackson.
"We’re very grateful for our partnership with the Community Foundation for the CSRA," Jackson said. "They’ve been a longtime partner of ACTS."
Mental Health America of Aiken County was awarded a $11,000 grant. The organization's program, I.C. HOPE “Don’t Duck Mental Health” with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, looks to implement a public awareness and education campaign to dispel the negative perceptions and images associated with mental illness and mental health issues.
Funds from the grant will be used to purchase grade-appropriate lessons and supplies to be placed in classrooms in different schools across the CSRA.
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center, which identifies and responds to the unmet needs of the those in the Horse Creek Valley area of Aiken County, was awarded an $8,840 grant.
The center provides services such as GED preparation, emergency financial assistance with medication and utilities, job training opportunities and food programs. The grant will help to sustain the food assistance program and provide a new English as a second language program in partnership with the Aiken County school district.
Successteam in Aiken received a $15,000 grant. The organization specializes in educational development for youth by providing a platform of support to accomplish their dreams and goals.
The grant will support a program by the organization which looks to invite young men to explore their potential and experience life on a college campus.
The Imani Group Inc. received a $15,000 grant. The group collaborates with agencies, schools, colleges and universities, businesses, civic and faith communities, and other organizations to develop and implement holistic programs to heal Sexism, Classism, Ageism and Racism or the SCARs of society.
The grant will support the skills-based training program, EMERGE, that has been developed with key stakeholders to help provide holistic, innovative programming to the at-risk populations they serve.
The RECing Crew located in North Augusta received a $15,000 grant. The organization's programs focus on providing social and recreational activities for children and adults with visual, hearing, intellectual and/or physical disabilities.
Grant funds will be used for costs associated with the organization's Alley Cats Program, which is an adaptive bowling program for those age 6 and older.
The grants are made available through the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, which is primarily supported by the Masters Tournament.
All grant recipients can be viewed by visiting https://www.cfcsra.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities/community-grants/.