Aiken County GOP considering censure of Sens. Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott

The Aiken County Republican Party is scheduled this week to consider a resolution reprimanding U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott for supporting the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

If the censure is presented at the Aiken County GOP's meeting Thursday, as the agenda suggests, the executive committee will debate the measure and then could pass it up the chain, explained Bob Brookshire, the local party chairman.

“This is on the agenda. That’s the first step,” Brookshire said Monday morning. “Doesn’t mean it’s going to be passed.”

John Massie, the president of the Aiken Republican Club, described the in-the-works sanction as a reflection “of the frustrations that many, many people have.” There are more questions than answers regarding the November election, he said, and “my nature is that when people suppress investigations of things that should be open and transparent, it just raises a big red flag.”

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick declined to comment.

More than 100 Republicans – including U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan and Rick Allen, together representing the greater Aiken-Augusta area – in early January challenged then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win, a maneuver motivated by claims of election malpractice and constitutional violations.

Graham, R-S.C., in a speech last month described allegations of fraud as inflated and unproven. Scott, R-S.C., preempted the objections in a lengthy statement, saying he could not support attempts to overturn the results.

“As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors,” Scott said Jan. 5. “Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud.”

No evidence of significant fraud in the 2020 presidential election has surfaced. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, has described the Nov. 3 contest as “the most secure in American history,” and former U.S. Attorney General William “Bill” Barr has said the Department of Justice found no evidence of fraud that would overturn the results, a ruling that put him on a collision course with then-President Donald Trump.

Brookshire, speaking from a personal perspective Monday, suggested GOP discontent stems from a feeling of unfair treatment – Trump was always under the microscope, he said – and, to some degree, robbery: “I think a lot of Republicans felt like we never got our day in court.”

Aiken County has long been a GOP bastion; Brookshire has described Aiken, specifically, as “a red city in a red county in a red state.” More than 51,000 voters in the county picked Trump over Biden in November. Nearly the same number sided with Graham.

The Associated Press and The New York Times declared Trump the winner of South Carolina less than an hour after polls closed.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report from Columbia.