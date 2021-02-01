Aiken County Council will consider rezoning in Graniteville

A rezoning matter in the Graniteville area is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The panel will consider the second reading of an ordinance that would change the designation for approximately 867 acres in the Sage Mill Industrial Park from Rural District to Industrial District.
“One of the drivers of this, believe it or not, is that in an RUD (Rural District), there is a height limit on buildings of 35 feet,” County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard previously.
Even though developers have been able to obtain variances and construct taller buildings on the property, he continued, “it’s a little bit of a detriment in recruiting industries, so it would be nice not to be able to have to go through that process.
“This is something that should have been done probably 20 years ago,” Bunker concluded.
Also on the agenda are the third and final readings of two ordinances that would authorize the county to dispose of surplus land that it owns.
One of the ordinances involves the Herb Marshall Park property in Belvedere. The plan is to sell an approximately 7-acre tract off of Maypop Lane and another tract of a little more than 2.5 acres off of H & H Street for $9,000 to Darryl Baldowski.
The other ordinance would clear the way for the county to sell less than an acre of property south of Interstate 20 near North Augusta to Dawn Hadden for “no less than” $1,500.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
Aiken County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.