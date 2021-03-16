Aiken County Council hears from Wagener mayor, new fire chief

Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian provided an update on the investigation into the operations and finances of the Wagener Fire Department on Tuesday during a meeting of County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee.
In addition, Wagener Mayor Mike Miller and new Wagener Fire Department Chief David Watson were at the Aiken County Government Center to answer questions from the committee.
Between a work session later and the meeting of County Council as a whole, the panel went into executive session and heard more from Miller and Watson.
County Council launched the investigation by passing a resolution Feb. 16 that authorized Killian and his staff to make a written request to the Town of Wagner for various records and documents related to its fire department.
There was a deadline of 10 calendar days from when the request was issued, which Killian said happened Feb. 17.
Wagner got some of the requested information to the county by the deadline, but not all of it.
After looking over what had been received, Killian said he did have additional questions and he “sent them (the Town of Wagener) an additional request to clarify some documents.”
Those documents, he added, also had been reviewed by the county’s chief financial officer, Lynn Strom, who also is an assistant county administrator.
“We’ve gotten audits from the past four or five years, and we’ve gotten bank statements back through 2013 or 2014,” Killian said. “We did confirm transfers to and from the fire department account. We also confirmed transfers from other accounts to and from the fire department account. Those are where some of the questions are as to what the transfers meant. The documents show the transfers, but they don’t say why they were made or for what purpose they were made, so we’ve asked for some clarification on that.”
After Killian’s report, Miller and Watson made themselves available for questions from the committee and other County Council members who were present.
Miller and Watson talked about the number of firefighters the Wagener Fire Department has, their qualifications in general, the condition of the department’s fire equipment and some of the financial difficulties the town has had.
Miller mentioned seeing checks with his signature on them that he believed had been forged. He also said the town has considered the possibility of having a forensic audit done.
The Wagener Fire Department traditionally has been staffed by volunteers.
Last November, the Town of Wagener announced that Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day had been suspended.
Those suspensions generated controversy in the community.
Both the Town of Wagener and the fire department’s former leaders have been accused of wrongdoing.
A new group was formed, Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Inc., which has asked County Council to award it the contract to provide fire protection services in the Wagner fire district.
Representatives and supporters of that group have become regulars at County Council meetings in recent months and often have spoken during the public portion of those meetings.
They were back at County Council’s meeting Tuesday.
Two of them addressed the panel and while the first was at the podium, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said he and his colleagues wanted to see the results of the investigation before taking any action that might include terminating the county’s fire protection services contract with the Town of Wagener.
“If the expectation is that the county … is going to strip the contract from one group and reward it to another, that is not likely to be happening any time soon unless something comes out in the investigation of the finances that forces Council’s hand.”
During its meeting as a whole, County Council approved the following unanimously:
• Resolutions and second readings of ordinances related to tax incentives for an economic development proposal identified only as Project B-52s and Project Shamrock.
• A resolution and the first readings of ordinances related to tax incentives for an economic development proposal identified only as Project Light, which could result in an investment of at least $80 million if plans proceed as expected.
• A resolution to award a contract worth $149,500 to J.D. Gaskins Construction Inc. of Aiken to repair the roof at the Aiken County Public Library in Aiken and to paint two cupolas.
• A resolution authorizing Killian or Bunker to sign a letter that will facilitate the financing of the construction of a new headquarters/station for the Couchton Volunteer Fire Department. The county will have no financial involvement or obligation.