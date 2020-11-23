Aiken County coroner honored with S.C. Coroner of the Year award

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables was named Coroner of the Year by the South Carolina Coroner's Association.
Each year, the association honors the state's coroners with awards. Any coroner or group of coroners throughout the state are allowed to write in who they think should be recognized as the coroner of the year.
This year's honor was bestowed to Ables, an achievement he is humbled and grateful to receive.
"South Carolina has so many great coroners," Ables said. "For my name to even be considered is just a great honor."
Ables was appointed in March 2019 as Aiken County’s coroner following the death of Tim Carlton, who had served in that role since 2004.
He recently won his first election for the seat in November and continues to serve the county as its coroner.
Ables said his goal is to make the Aiken County office a beacon for coroner's offices across the state.
"The award is a reflection of the effort I'm doing to improve the coroner's office," Ables said. "I could not have achieved these goals without the help of my staff. They're some of the best people to work with."