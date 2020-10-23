Aiken County community pays respects to 10 laid to rest at annual pauper funeral

Ten Aiken County residents were laid to rest Friday morning as several community members paid their respects at the Graniteville Cemetery.
Each year, the Aiken County Coroner's Office hosts a pauper burial service for deceased residents who were unable to have a funeral due to financial reasons or due to their bodies never being claimed.
The service is typically held in the spring but was moved to the fall this year due to the coronavirus.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said the event was too important to delay until next year.
“I think it’s important to show that the coroner’s office takes care of all of our citizens, for those who went unclaimed by family, for those where financial resources were not available," Ables said. "In the end, they deserve to be laid to rest in a proper and dignified manner.”
Songs played by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Bagpipe and Drum Corp echoed throughout the cemetery as attendees gathered near a plot marked by 10 headstones and 10 urns.
Among the nearly 20 guests was Kathy Modesitt who has attended services in the past in an effort to honor fellow Aiken County community members.
“I realized, but for the grace of God, this could be me," Modesitt said. “Everybody is entitled to have some respect shown to them. I came out here several years ago for one, and I was really overcome by the compassion and passion. It’s a humbling experience."
A hush fell over the cemetery as Minister James Reilly Hammond called out the names of each Aiken County resident laid to rest which included:
- Glenn Stevens
- Michael J. Norwood
- Randolph Kee
- Faye Norbits
- Lois Blathers
- Patricia T. Willing
- Robert B. Harris
- Thomas Weeks
- Tony G. Nix
- Leta Runnels
“We will not change the world because of what we do today, but this one point of light will remind all of us in attendance that we were engaged in a simple act of human decency,” Hammond said.