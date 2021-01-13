Aiken commits $100,000 to repave Silver Bluff Road between Whiskey and Pine Log

The city of Aiken will contribute up to $100,000 to repave a well-traveled portion of Silver Bluff Road, after county transportation officials reached out to collaborate on the project.
The two-lane stretch in question, about two-thirds of a mile, connects bustling Whiskey Road to Pine Log Road at Hitchcock Parkway, part of the Aiken bypass.
“I would say staff gets as much citizen comment about this stretch of road as we do any inside the city limits,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told City Council members Monday night.
Bedenbaugh described the road as “in substandard condition.”
The repaving project is estimated to cost $170,000 total. Aiken County Transportation Committee Chairman Johnny Beam in a letter to city officials said acting now will save money later.
“We are aware that due to the high traffic count, this section of road is constantly in need of maintenance and repairs,” Beam wrote Dec. 2. “We believe that by resurfacing this road, the need and cost of maintenance will decrease.”
Paving could start “as early as the spring,” Bedenbaugh said Monday, “but I’m told it would be more likely as we get toward the middle of the year.”
City Council preliminarily approved the contribution in early December. The final vote Monday was unanimous, with City Council member Ed Woltz recusing himself.
Woltz owns property along Silver Bluff Road, according to meeting minutes.