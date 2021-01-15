Aiken commission members discuss economic development report

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission discussed survey results stemming from a recent AECOM report and talked about plans to move forward during a virtual meeting Friday.
The commission went through the member survey results that were generated in response to the report, which focuses on economic strategy for the city of Aiken.
During the two-hour meeting, each member gave his or her opinions and thoughts on items in the report, which fell under a few different categories including: retain and attract diverse residents, identify target areas for investment, leverage catalytic investments, create room to grow, leverage Aiken's equestrian heritage and enhance gateways.
Due to the length and depth of the report, the committee decided, after discussion, to have a smaller group of members narrow down the report items into a shorter list of goals that addresses what members want to accomplish. This will be done before the commission's next meeting and will be presented to the Aiken City Council.
One of the priorities for the commission is making sure the report and ensuing plan doesn't just sit on a shelf and collect dust, said J. David Jameson, the president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and a commission member. He emphasized this point and said he wants to be sure the plan moves forward.