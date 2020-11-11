Aiken commemorates Veterans Day in the rain

While a small group gathered outdoors Wednesday for a Veterans Day ceremony in Aiken, rain began pouring down from the dark clouds overhead.
Fortunately, however, many were able to find shelter underneath a George Funeral Home tent at Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park.
“Absolutely, not,” said Claude Davis when asked if it bothered him to be attending an event during a deluge.
“You know what?” he added. “Veterans have served in every climate and every weather condition.”
Davis is the junior vice commandant of the Marine Corps League’s James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939.
Near the end of the Veterans Day program, he and one of the detachment’s former commandants, Richard Schreck, placed a red, white and blue wreath in front of the memorial wall in the park.
By then, the precipitation had stopped, and the sun was peeking through the gloom every now and then.
Dwight Bradham, Aiken County’s veterans affairs officer, was the ceremony’s narrator.
“God, please let every veteran of our nation’s armed forces feel truly, and appropriately honored, by the attention and appreciation of their fellow citizens,” he said during the invocation. “Let no one feel forgotten or neglected. Let every man and woman, young and old, feel the deep and enduring gratitude of our nation and its inhabitants.”
During his speech that followed, Bradham talked about the origin of the word veteran, which comes from the Latin word for old, vetus.
He also discussed the history of Veterans Day, which used to be known as Armistice Day because it marked the end of World War I.
In addition, Bradham told his listeners about the custom of leaving a coin on a deceased soldier’s tombstone and urged them to “adopt” the gesture.
“A penny means you visited. You have no formal relationship, but you honor their service and family,” Bradham said. “A nickel means you trained with the deceased at boot camp. A dime means that you served with the deceased along the way. A quarter means that you were with the deceased when he/she died.”
Members of the Trenton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, also laid a wreath.
Representatives of the Henry Middleton Chapter of the DAR placed their wreath prior to the ceremony and provided refreshments afterward.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a desire limit the size of the crowd to make social distancing easier, plans for the Veterans Day ceremony weren't publicized ahead of time.
"It's tremendous to see people come out and brave the elements for this," Bradham said. "A little rain wasn't going to stop us."