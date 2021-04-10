Aiken City Council will consider apartment complex, renaming parks at Monday meeting

The Aiken City Council, at its April 12 meeting, will vote on a second reading of an ordinance to annex 5 acres on Whiskey Road, discuss the budget and consider renaming two city-owned parks.,
Council will consider a second reading and public hearing of an ordinance to annex 5 acres on Whiskey Road and approval of a concept plan with the conditions recommended by the Planning Commission.
Applicant Max Elbe of Low Country Housing Communities is requesting annexation as well as concept plan approval for 5 acres located off Whiskey Road adjacent to the Fountain of Life Fellowship Church, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in a document included in the Monday agenda. The developer plans to build a three-story, 60-unit apartment complex for seniors aged 55 and older.
City Council during the regular meeting will consider renaming two parks.
Councilwoman Lessie Price, who is mayor pro tem, has requested council consider changing the names of Generations Park and Heritage Park.
It has been suggested to change the name of Generations Park to Beverly D. Clyburn Park to recognize the contributions of longtime City Council member Beverly Clyburn. Generations Park is located at 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive.
Council will consider changing the name of Heritage Park, located at the intersection of York Street NE and Richland Avenue East, to Founders Park.
The city sponsored a naming contest in 2010 for this park, and the name Founders Park would recognize the efforts of the multi-racial group of men who founded Aiken County 150 years ago, in 1871, Bedenbaugh said in a document in the agenda.
The council work session portion of Monday’s meeting, however, brings discussion of the 2021-2022 budget, which isn’t up for approval at this meeting.