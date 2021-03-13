Aiken City Council to discuss goals in upcoming budget session

The Aiken City Council on Monday will conduct its final “New Horizons” planning session, this time specifically focusing on members’ near- and long-term goals for the city.

The purpose of the public 5 p.m. session, documents show, is twofold: first, to review and explore a draft economic development report from AECOM, and second, to “consider other priorities over the coming years that should be included in plans now if they are to be achieved.”

City Council has met multiple times over the past few weeks in an effort to shape the upcoming budget, a typical process. A draft budget for fiscal year 2021-22 should be ready around the end of March.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh has previously described the city’s financial health as “solid.”

“Obviously, we’ve been working through a pandemic for 11½ months now,” Bedenbaugh has said. “All things considered, I think the city has weathered this, to date, very well.”

The City Council meeting will be held in person at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.

Coronavirus-related restrictions – like proper spacing and mask requirements – will be in effect.