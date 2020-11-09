Aiken City Council passes first reading of tourism ordinance

Aiken City Council discussed a new tourism ordinance during its Monday meeting and gave it a first reading.
One of the main issues that the council brought up during both the work session and regular meeting concerned motor coach tours. These tours would have to receive a permit from the city manager's office. This was mainly brought up concerning the horse district.
"The goal is to incorporate all types of tours including walking, bicycle, motorized and carriage tours for consistency and to reflect the actual procedures being followed," Stuart Bedenbaugh, city manager, wrote in the agenda notes.
Lela Wulf, chairperson of the equine committee, and Dacre Stoker spoke about this topic and wanted the council to balance the issues of tourism versus the business interests of those who live in the district.
"We're so accommodating in this town," Stoker said. "That's why it's such a wonderful place. But if we accommodate too much and you let those folks come in because it's a beautiful area to walk around in, you could actually scare off those folks that have made it so beautiful."
The council voted to pass the ordinance through first reading and send it back to the equine committee for review before coming back to the council for second reading. The motion passed 6-1, with councilwoman Andrea Gregory opposing.
The council also discussed the Hitchcock Woods stormwater project during the work session portion of its meeting.
The project proposal was originally presented during the council's Sept. 28 meeting and the recommended funding path was discussed Monday. The project would cost $11.3 million and be located at the corner of Laurens Street and S. Boundary Avenue S.W.
George Grinton, the project's manager, said the target is for the project bid to go out in January and hopefully have the bids in by the end of February. This would allow analysis of the bids to be done in March and then come back to the council in the March or April timeframe.