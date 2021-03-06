Aiken City Council continuing 'New Horizons' budget prep

Aiken City Council on Monday will continue its budget preparation process, dubbed “New Horizons” in city documents and conversations.

Monday’s 5 p.m. work session will be the third such budget meeting this year.

This time around, council members and city staff will hear from Jessica Campbell, who leads the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department; Tim O’Briant, the economic development director; and Ryan Bland, the city’s planning director.

A fourth budget get-together is planned, documents show.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh has previously described the city’s financial health as “solid” – welcome news as other municipalities face difficult fiscal decisions spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, we’ve been working through a pandemic for 11½ months now,” Bedenbaugh said late last month. “All things considered, I think the city has weathered this, to date, very well.”

A draft budget should be ready around the end of March.

The work session is open to the public, as is City Council's regular meeting at 7 p.m. City Council will meet in person at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.