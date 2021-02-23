Aiken chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrates 45 years of service

Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosted their virtual Founders’ Day and Chapter’s 45th anniversary celebration on zoom Saturday afternoon.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded Jan. 15, 1908. The Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was chartered April 13, 1976 by 15 charter members.
The virtual Zoom celebration held had more than 80 members and friends in attendance.
“Over the past 45 years, Kappa Upsilon Chapter has sponsored community awareness projects such as Ivey Academy, Reading is Fundamental, After Care, Tutorial Assistance, James Brown Foundation Turkey and Toy drives, Pink Goes Red for Heart Health, Global Impact, Educational Enrichment, support to historically black colleges and universities and many more,” Miriam W. Hicks, the president of Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., said.
Celebrating 45 years in Aiken, some chapter members reflected on their service in the community. The celebration also involved a presentation of Pearl & Golden members, Pearls of Wisdom, Soror of the year, Chapter Memorial, and even some music.
Kappa Upsilon Omega also chartered the Mu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. at USC Aiken in 1978, becoming the first Greek organization on the campus.
“We have a sisterhood of power; collectively, we have the power to create more opportunities for others and generations to come,” Velice R. Cummings, the South Atlantic Region Cluster VI Coordinator of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., said.
According to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. the target programs the sorority focus on are HBCU for Life: A Call to Action, Women’s Health Care and Wellness, Building Your Economic Legacy, The Arts and Global Impact.
The chapter has also awarded scholarships to high school senior female students attending a four-year college or university, in excess of $80,000 and to USC Aiken, Hicks said.
Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. initiated the Senior Citizen Olympics and the City of Aiken Parks & Recreation picked it up. The chapter has also supported the Special Olympics for several years.
“Our signature programs are our ‘Touch of Class Cotillion’ and ‘Little Miss AKA/Miss Pink and Green Pageant,’” Hicks said.
The chapter has also assisted with the afterschool tutorial program at Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken and served as mentors and tutors at North Aiken Elementary School, Hicks said.
The Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter continues to provide service in the Aiken community even during the pandemic.