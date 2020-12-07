Aiken celebrates Arbor Day with new ginkgo planting

Aiken's municipal arborist and horticulturist, Aaron Campbell, helped lead an Arbor Day presentation Friday, Dec. 4, with an audience including kids and teachers from the kindergarten program at Aiken's First Baptist Church.
Campbell and Mayor Rick Osbon shed some light on the occasion's meaning and helped plant a ginkgo tree in Barnwell Avenue's median, a few yards from the church.
The ginkgo, as described by the Arbor Day Foundation, is "considered both a shade tree and an ornamental tree," and "features a spreading canopy capable of blocking sunlight and adds visual interest and beauty to landscaping."