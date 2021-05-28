Aiken campground proposes adding 71 new campsites, city documents show

An Aiken campground is proposing adding 71 campsites to its existing 29, according to Aiken City Council documents.

Pine Acres Campground, located at 138 Pine Cone Drive and across from Generations Park, submitted a request to City Council to get city water service for the proposed expansion.

Water is available to the site. However, council documents note that the "size of the tap, hydrant needs and meter/backflow requirements will need to be discussed during a technical staff review."

Including the expansion, the campground will consist of 8.4 acres and will include a picnic shelter and a dog park to the rear of the site. The campground is a popular spot for recreational vehicles to park during their stay in Aiken.

The campsites at Pine Acres are 30 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

The proposed expansion will be pending until the water service request is acted upon. During the last council meeting, council members unanimously voted to continue the item, meaning discussion on the matter will be heard at a later date.

Mayor Rick Osbon said during the meeting that a continuation would allow staff time to talk to the campground's property owner about a potential annexation into the city.