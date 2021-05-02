Aiken business creates deluxe trucks for Nashville's elite

Business owner Lee Fulmer and his employees have been the focus of some unusual attention in their garage over the past few days, as subjects of a YouTube video focusing on major-league enhancements for pickup trucks, all taking place at ROC & Design, on Pine Log Road.
April's efforts included work on a 2021 GMC Sierra AT4 belonging to country singer Luke Bryan, known for such creations as "This is How We Roll" and "I Don't Want This Night to End."
A few yards away, the focus was on a 2021 Toyota Tundra belonging to retired baseball player Tombo Martin, whose career as a relief pitcher had him on board with the Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies, in that order.
Martin, in turn, is on board with Buck Commander, the company producing the video and rooted in the Duck Commander name, linked to the "Duck Dynasty" TV show.
Video producer Ben Mongold, recording the installation of bed-rail systems, bumpers and other parts for a "Buck Commander truck," said, "This is a special vehicle that anybody can get, and that we are showcasing through our show."
"Anything that you're going to find in the woods, these are going to help you out, in the process of deer hunting or any outdoor activities," Mongold said, during a break in Thursday's filming.
Technician Tyler Burckhalter, in the midst of working on Martin's truck, said, "We do a lot of bumpers and lifts and tires and stuff like that for people. They get the works. A lot of people do – local and other, famous folks."
Fulmer said his crew has built vehicles for singers Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Devin Dawson and Craig Campbell, along with professional wrestler Heath Slater.
"A lot of the truck accessories we're using are made by a company called 'Truck Hero,' and they own probably 10 to 12 companies, and all parts are made in the United States," he added. "The bumpers that we're installing on these vehicles were made up in Lancaster, South Carolina, which is pretty cool, and the tires were made by Toyo, which are made right outside of Atlanta, Georgia, so these are true American-built and -made trucks."
The business, which also focuses on truck accessories, dates back to November 2019 in Aiken and is next to a new Dollar General.