Aiken Boy Scouts get first-hand lesson on legislative life from Joe Wilson, Bill Taylor

Civics lessons are a traditional topic for activities and discussion for Boy Scout troops, and the members and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 115 got a lesson from a couple of top authorities on the subject this week.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R–S.C., and S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, pooled their efforts at the Tuesday meeting, sharing some insight about their respective roles and handling questions on such topics as historical monuments, COVID-19, school shootings, photo identification requirements for voters, “the right to vote” and the relationship between video games and the First Amendment.
"It was cool to see them coming in, and when they talked about the Second Amendment," said Bryce Jordan, 11. "Some of our classes – like ranks – we have to learn about the government, so it kind of related to that, and merit badges."
Jack Hanna, 14, added, "It's also an event to help our older Scouts learn about what they'll be going through when they turn 18 and when they have the right to vote, and later on, if they want to become an elected official. It's just to help them understand more about it."
He said the subject matter was mostly familiar, aside from some of the discussion about mass shootings in Florida as they related to mental health and pre-existing conditions. He described the presentation as "extremely valuable."
Wilson, who noted that his family includes several Eagle Scouts, shared some accounts of twists and turns of service as a legislator in Washington, D.C., and Taylor, who recalled participation in Civil Air Patrol in his youth, offered some similar insight on his experiences in Columbia.
“I was impressed with the quality of questions," Taylor said, noting that the older boys who were working on merit badges "did their homework and asked relevant and important questions.”
"It was an honor to have both legislators there," said troop leader Joey Deskevich, 15, who offered a question about the First Amendment as it relates to video games. "I was truly amazed that both of them were able to come, actually." He said he heard good feedback from Scouts and adults alike.
The troop is based at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, but with a variety of new requirements and guidelines in place due to COVID-19, meetings are being held on Pine Log Road, in the future home of Aiken Senior Life Services (the former Boots Bridles and Britches site).