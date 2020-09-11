Aiken-based nonprofit receives $1.5 million grant for public transit costs

An Aiken-based nonprofit is receiving $1.5 million in federal grant money to assist with public transportation operations in urban areas across Aiken County.
The Lower Savannah Council of Governments, one of 10 regional organizations in South Carolina that assists with coordinating cooperative development among local governments, is receiving the grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from the Federal Transit Administration.
The money is part of $25 billion in CARES Act funding that was secured for the country's public transportation systems in March, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“...The three year grant will assist in the stabilization of the urban transit system," said William Molnar, the agency's executive director. "Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the transit system has continued to serve the citizens of the urban region of Aiken County. This grant provides additional fiscal transit stability for regional service operations.
"The Best Friend Express and the Dial-a-Ride operations are administered through our partner – Aiken Senior Life Services," he continued. "We are grateful for the funds to ensure that the transit needs of our seniors and citizens will continue to be met.”
These transit services, Molnar said, are "vital" in meeting the needs of seniors, disabled persons, and the general public. The CARES Act grant will go toward supporting transportation operations for residents in Aiken, Graniteville, Warrenville, Burnettown, and North Augusta.