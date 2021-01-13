Aiken assisted living community receives COVID-19 vaccine

One of Aiken's assisted living communities administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

HarborChase of Aiken administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to 49 residents and staff on Wednesday. The Moderna vaccine requires 28 days between doses, so the second dose will be administered in February.

Lynn Scrivner, HarborChase's director of sales, said it didn't hurt when she got her vaccine. It only took a few seconds to administer once the needle went into her arm.

Scrivner said she's been extremely careful during the pandemic, basically just going from home to work each day. She goes to the grocery store once a week and gets gas once every other week.

Nicole Gilliam, HarborChase's executive director, said the community has only had one resident contract the virus and it was early on in the pandemic. She said that they've been extremely blessed at HarborChase and pride themselves on their cleaning and handling of the pandemic.

"We feel like this vaccine clinic has been a long time coming," Gilliam said. "We serve a very vulnerable population group here, so we’re excited the day is finally here that we can finally get our vaccines. It gives us some hope for the future to hopefully be able to hug our loved ones again and have parties and in-person visitation."