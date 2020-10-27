Aiken area nonprofits seek sponsors to help spread holiday cheer

As the holiday season nears, several agencies throughout Aiken County are looking for sponsors to help them with their mission to provide a good Christmas for those in need.
Salvation Army
One of the Salvation Army's most well known programs is the The Angel Tree program. This program provides new clothing and toys for children of low-income families from birth to 12. The program helps thousands of "angels," or local children, find gifts waiting for them under their Christmas trees, according to a recent release from the organization.
Angel Trees will be at several locations around the community from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. On each tree will be printed the "angels'" information, including names, ages and gift suggestions for children registered with the program. Those who pick up a ticket for each angel can return the items to the angel tree location.
Businesses and organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program can call the Salvation Army's administrative office at 803-641-4141 or email aikensc@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Salvation Army additionally assists with toy needs by teaming up with Toys for Tots. Application for this program are due by Nov. 12. Applications can be filled out online at aiken-sc.toysfortots.org.
The Salvation Army is also looking for Bell Ringer volunteers to collect donations at the Belk at the Aiken Mall and the Walmart stores on Whiskey Road and Richland Avenue in Aiken.
For more information or to volunteer, visit the Salvation Army of Aiken's Facebook page or call 803-641-4141.
South Aiken Presbyterian Church
South Aiken Presbyterian Church's yearly Secret Santa is in need of sponsors.
While registration closed in early October, donations can still be made to assist with the program at www.southaiken.org/online-giving.html or by mail at South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803.
The program allows for sponsors to purchase up to three Christmas presents with a total value of $50 for eligible children ages newborn to 12, and additionally accepts packages of essential items, including shampoo, soap, deodorant, hand-knitted hats and other items as designated.
The presents are selected from the "wish list" submitted by their families.
Additional questions can be sent to the Secret Santa Hotline at 803-648-1214.
Mental Health America of Aiken County
Mental Health America of Aiken County provides an annual gift program, "Operation: Santa"
The program benefits over 360 adults with a diagnosed mental illness in Aiken County, said Mental Health America Executive Director Bonnie Fulghum.
Giftees should have a referral from a medical professional to qualify for the program.
Those who want to be a sponsor or need assistance should call the Mental Health America of Aiken County office 803-641-4164.
Tri-Development Center of Aiken County
The Tri-Development Center of Aiken County has Operation: North Pole, which provides Christmas assistance specifically to the over 275 individuals under the center's care, said event coordinator for Tri-Development Center Terrence Jackson.
With the help of a corporate sponsor and the community, the program exists to give Christmas gifts to adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities.
The center is currently looking for sponsors for the program. Interested sponsors can call Jackson at 803-642-8809 or at tjackson@aikentdc.org.
ACTS
The Area Churches Together Serving has an annual Christmas Store for those who need assistance gathering gifts for their children.
The store – a large closet located in the back of ACTS thrift store – holds clothes and new gifts parents can purchase for their children.
Toys, no matter the item, are $3 each and each parent is limited to three toys per child.
Those who wish to participate at the Christmas Store should call ACTS at 803-642-5919 to make an appointment. The deadline is Dec. 13.
Those who would like to donate new toys can drop them off at the ACTS thrift store at 401 Hayne Ave. S.W.
Valley Empty Stocking Fund
The Valley Empty Stocking Fund is accepting donations to help children in Area 3 schools in the Horse Creek Valley.
The fund’s committee members work closely with counselors in Area 3 schools to identify students who have the most need.
After they are determined to be eligible, student's parents or guardians are given a voucher they can use to buy their children what they need or want for Christmas.
Last year the Valley Empty Stocking Fund helped 82 families with a total $20,200, according to Allison Jones Brown, the fund’s chairman.
Donations are welcome anytime but Dec. 15 is the deadline, Brown said.
Contributors can send donations to the Valley Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 517, Langley, SC 29834.