Aiken Antique Show cancelled; rescheduled for 2022

The Aiken Center for the Arts' 22nd annual Aiken Antique Show, scheduled to start Jan. 28, has joined the cast of canceled events.
The Aiken Antique Show has been rescheduled for February 2022, but the impact on the nonprofit arts center's single biggest fundraiser will continue to affect the center – and the Aiken community – after nearly a year of cancellations.
The event, featuring over 20 area and out-of-state vendors, carries a variety of decorative items, including furniture, antique clothing and jewelry.
"It's really iconic, and the people of Aiken really look forward to it," said Lyddie Hansen, the past board president and the chair of the Aiken Antique Show. "Canceling it has been really upsetting for us ... it's another hit to our bottom line."
Last year's Antique Show garnered in $70,000 in donations for the Aiken Center for the Arts, Hansen said.
The event averages between 400 to 800 people per day from Aiken and beyond during its traditional pre-show cocktail party and three-day antique show, Hansen said.
Turning away such a crowd, added Lisa Castles, owner of York Cottage Antiques and the Dealer Liaison for the Antique Show for since its fruition in 2000, also hurts the local business scene in the downtown area.
"Over the show weekend we welcome ... visitors who not only shop the show but shop with our downtown merchants and support local restaurants," Castles said.
Many of the vendors, Castles pointed out, have been coming back to the event for the majority of its run.
Talks were had to find an alternative location other than the Aiken Center for the Arts' downtown location, Hansen said; however, it was decided there was not one that would be able to safely accommodate such a crowd of patrons, volunteers, dealers and staff.
The event is one of many the center had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has further impacted the center's programs, including its scholarship programs and other events held for the Aiken community, such as its summer art camps.
In March, the Aiken Center for the Arts briefly closed its gallery and canceled several classes. Upon reopening, classes and other programs were limited in participants, a precaution the center has continued to resume.
The Aiken Center for the Arts is already looking toward new fundraising events in the future, including its first golf tournament on April 19 that is still in the works.
In the meantime, the Aiken Center for the Arts encourages supporting Aiken's arts community through the center by giving a donation, shopping at the center's gallery shop, or even joining one of its many art or music classes, all of which can be accessed on the Aiken Center for the Arts website, aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Aiken Center for the the Arts additionally offers private viewings for its gallery. Inquires can be made by calling 803-641-9094.
"The art center is going to be here, we're not ready to close our doors," Hansen said. "It's another loss due COVID-19, but the art center's going to carry on. We're not going away."