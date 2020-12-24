Aiken and 'It's a Wonderful Life' share Jimmy Stewart connection

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” which was first released in 1946, is a Christmas classic.
In the movie, George Bailey, a frustrated businessman, is thinking about killing himself. But through divine intervention, he learns about the positive impact he has had on others and that makes Bailey realize his life has been worthwhile.
Even though “It’s a Wonderful Life” is set in the struggling fictional mill town of Bedford Falls, which many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls, New York, there is a connection to Aiken.
The film’s star, legendary Academy Award-winning actor Jimmy Stewart, spent time in Aiken.
A watercolor painting that bears his signature and is dated Jan. 4, 1943, hangs on a wall in George Funeral Home and Cremation Center on Park Avenue.
The work of art’s subject is the cozy sitting room in which it is on display. There have been changes in the space’s décor, but the fireplace and the bookcase still look the same.
“It’s an honor to be able to have it here; I think it’s just so special,” said George Funeral Home’s owner, Cody Anderson, who acquired the painting for an undisclosed price around the time he purchased the business in 2018.
At that time, there was a reproduction at George Funeral Home, but Anderson wanted the original and knew that one of the mortuary’s former owners, Ray Visotski, had it.
The funeral parlor’s location is a former Winter Colony home.
“To me, it was a piece of the house’s history; and I wanted it to be here,” Anderson said. “I think it’s a beautiful painting. It’s so warm. The colors, to me, invoke a holiday feel.”
From time to time, people who have heard about the watercolor drop in to see it.
Others ask about the painting when they are attending visitations and funeral services.
“It’s always nice to be able to show it to someone,” Anderson said.
In addition to serving as a mortuary and a residence for the wealthy who were trying to escape the North’s cold winter weather, George Funeral Home has been a boarding house.
William McGeorge of Poughkeepsie, New York, purchased the property in Aiken’s downtown area for $500 in gold in 1869 and then had the original 6,000-foot structure built on the land.
He owned it until 1871. Twenty-one years later, the building “reportedly” burned and later was sold under court order, according to a history of the property prepared by local author David Tavernier.
Around 1901, the house was named Deodora because there were many deodar cedars on its land. The scientific term for those trees is Cedrus deodara.
During World War II, Deodora became the Aiken Recreation Center for servicemen. It wasn’t affiliated with the USO (United Service Organizations), which has provided entertainment and social facilities for members of the U.S. Armed Forces for many years, but it had a similar mission.
Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers, a prominent Winter Colony resident and the owner of the Rye Patch estate, led the Aiken Recreation Center’s board.
Local women served as hostesses, played records and danced, gave out snacks, provided stationery for writing home and maintained a croquet court behind the facility.
Occasionally celebrities would visit, and one of them was Stewart. He was in the Army Air Corps and began flying during combat missions in 1944.
After World War II ended, Stewart continued his service in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and he was promoted to brigadier general in 1959.
Stewart retired from the military in 1968, according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio.
In 1949, Stewart married actress and model Gloria Hatrick McLean and that union provided another connection to Aiken.
A divorcee, McLean previously had been the wife of Edward Beale McLean Jr. His mother, Evalyn Walsh McLean, was a mining heiress and socialite, and she lived in Aiken during the winter. Her husband was Edward Beale “Ned” McLean, publisher and owner of The Washington Post newspaper from 1916 until 1933.
Evalyn Walsh McLean was the last private owner of the 45.52-carat Hope Diamond.
Stewart died in 1997 in California at the age of 89.