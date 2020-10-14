Absentee voting going strong in Aiken County

Absentee voting started in Aiken County on Oct. 5, and it has drawn quite a crowd.
Over 10,000 total absentee ballots have been cast in the county as of Oct. 14 at noon. There is a line around the Aiken County Government Center each morning, where voters can cast an in-person absentee vote.
For seniors or disabled persons, the center also provides drive-up voting where a voting machine is wheeled to the person's car. There are three of these machines.
Michael Bond, the registration and elections deputy director in Aiken County, said there has been a total of 5,439 in-person absentee ballots cast. Inside the government center, there are 10 voting machines running at a time. Bond said this number is lower than usual because of social distancing requirements.
Teresa Callahan, a poll worker, said that everything has gone pretty smoothly so far at the center. Callahan said that many people have had questions, but she's been able to answer them and not run into any major problems.
The Aiken County Registration and Elections Office, located on the first floor of the government center, will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 2. It also will be open Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Two of the seven newly designated satellite absentee voting locations across the county opened this week at the First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, and the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. The Windsor location will be open through Oct. 15, and the North Augusta location will be open through Oct. 30.
These satellite locations are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lavern Moody, a poll clerk at the Windsor location, said that it's gone pretty smoothly besides some WiFi issues. Moody said that the connection in the area is slow so the process can be a little slow sometimes.
Moody said the location has gotten busy at times, but there has mostly been a steady flow of voters.
Beverly Moore, the poll manager at the Windsor location, said that they processed over 150 people on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The other satellite locations will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
• Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson, from Oct. 19-23.
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
• Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, from on Oct. 19-23.
For those who want to vote absentee but don't want to leave their home, there is also the option to use a mail-in absentee ballot. These ballots can be requested at scvotes.gov and require a witness signature.
In order to vote, residents will be required to produce one of the following forms of identification: valid S.C. driver's license, S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. concealed weapons permit, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
For more information, contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.