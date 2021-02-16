You are the owner of this article.
AARP holding vaccine town hall Friday over telephone for older South Carolinians

  • Updated

South Carolinians will have a chance to ask their vaccine-related questions to state officials Friday.

AARP is hosting a statewide live Q&A telephone town hall on Friday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. The call will help provide information to older South Carolinians about the COVID-19 vaccine and the distribution process in South Carolina.

Besides AARP officials, others will be on the call including S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster; Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control; and Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.

Participants will be able to ask their COVID-19-related questions to these guests.

The call will be in the format of a radio talk show over the phone. Residents can join by calling 877-229-8493 and entering PIN 114681. Listeners can also catch the program live on AARP SC’s Facebook page.

