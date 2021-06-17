8-car collision on Rutland Drive causes injuries, traffic delays

An eight-car collision occurred on Rutland Drive in Aiken just before 1 p.m. Thursday, causing several injuries and creating traffic delays.
There were a few people entrapped in the cars, according to Capt. Aaron Dobbs with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, and those people were in the process of being extricated.
Dobbs said EMS was on scene to treat those with injuries.
The roadway near the collision was clogged and ADPS was on scene directing traffic around the wreck. The westbound portion of Rutland Drive is blocked off starting at the intersection of York Street and Rutland Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.