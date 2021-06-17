6-car collision on Rutland Drive causes injuries, traffic delays

A six-car collision occurred on Rutland Drive in Aiken just before 1 p.m. Thursday, causing several severe injuries and creating traffic delays.
There were a few people entrapped in the cars, according to Capt. Aaron Dobbs with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, and those people were extricated.
Dobbs said EMS was on scene to treat those with injuries. There were no fatalities.
The roadway near the collision was clogged and ADPS was on scene directing traffic around the wreck. The westbound portion of Rutland Drive was blocked off starting at the intersection of York Street and Rutland Drive, but the roadway was reopened.
ADPS said there are no charges at this time, but "the accident is still under investigation."