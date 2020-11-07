20 things to know about the '20 Masters

Welcome to a Masters Tournament unlike any other.

Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced in April that this year’s tournament would be played Nov. 12-15. In August, Ridley announced the tournament would be held without patrons on the grounds.

Players, including defending champion Tiger Woods, have been mentally preparing for what the tournament will look and feel like without patrons in attendance.

"Sometimes we’ve been on the putting green there before we tee off and you hear roars down there on 12 and 13; they reverberate all the way up to the clubhouse," Woods told reporters recently. "And there’s going to be nothing. So that’s one of the things that I’ve been thinking about for the last few weeks; what’s that going to be like?"

Here’s 20 things you need to know about this year’s Masters, the 84th to be played at Augusta National:

1) Thanks to the coronavirus, this is the first time the Masters won’t be played in March or April.

2) This won’t be the first time a tournament has been played at Augusta National in November, though. The PGA Seniors’ Championship was held there in November 1937 and December 1938. Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod won those tournaments, and for years served as honorary starters at the Masters.

3) The field was set following guidelines established for the original April date. Winners of qualifying PGA Tour events since then aren’t invited unless they had previously qualified.

4) There are 95 players in this year’s field, including Aiken’s Kevin Kisner. More than half (52) are from outside the United States, which has been the trend since 2007.

5) Two events that usually precede the Masters – the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and Augusta National Women’s Amateur – won’t be held.

6) Patrons will be absent on the grounds at Augusta National for the first time in tournament history. According to the club, all 2020 ticket holders of record are guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.

7) Everyone on the grounds, including players, will have to undergo COVID-19 testing. Joaquin Niemann of Chile, a former Junior Invitational at Sage Valley winner, informed Masters officials Friday that he was withdrawing because he tested positive for COVID-19.

8) Daylight will be at a premium with about two hours less in the fall than during the spring. Players will start on the first and 10th tees in two waves during the first two rounds.

9) ESPN will broadcast the first two rounds, then give way to CBS for the weekend action. The tournament is scheduled to end early on Sunday with a broadcast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10) No major changes to the Augusta National layout have taken place since the tournament was last played in April 2019. The big difference for this fall is that the course recently underwent its annual overseed of ryegrass.

11) The Champions Dinner is scheduled to be held in its usual slot on Tuesday evening at the clubhouse. Defending champion Tiger Woods plans to serve steak and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes for dessert.

12) The Par 3 Contest is another casualty of COVID-19. With no patrons in attendance and no children of participants allowed on the grounds, the kid-friendly event was canceled.

13) Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time winner Gary Player are set to perform their duties as honorary starters and hit the ceremonial tee shots Thursday morning.

14) November is typically cooler than April, but the current forecast shows highs in the upper 70s and a good chance of rain for many days. According to Masters.com, average temperatures for Augusta in November range from highs around 70 to lows near 40.

15) Masters merchandise is being sold online by the club for the first time. Ticketholders for the 2020 events at Augusta National received notification that they would be given access to purchase through its Patron Shop.

16) Missing those famous sandwiches from the Masters? If you have access to the Patron Shop, you can order a “Taste of the Masters” for $150. The package includes one pound of pimento cheese, one pound of egg salad, one and a half pounds of barbecue, 25 2020 Masters cups, serving paper with the Masters logo, and assorted snacks.

17) Twenty-six golfers will be making their Masters debut, including former Junior Invitational at Sage Valley champion Scottie Scheffler. The last first-time participant to win the Masters was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

18) The Masters Journal is the official program for the tournament. It was pulled from store shelves after the tournament was postponed and an updated version, featuring Amen Corner in fall foliage by artist Lee Wybranski, was produced.

19) ESPN’s "College GameDay" will air live from Augusta National on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The popular college football preview show will be set up overlooking the Par-3 Course.

20) Looking ahead: Augusta National will stage two Masters Tournaments in under six months, and will be the site for back-to-back majors for the first time in golf’s modern era. The 2021 Masters is scheduled for April 5-11.