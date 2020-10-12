15 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County; public testing options available this week

Health authorities confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday and no new coronavirus-related deaths.
Over 580 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across South Carolina on Monday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said; the percent positive for coronavirus from the latest batch of test results was over 9%.
S.C. DHEC also confirmed seven new coronavirus related deaths statewide on Monday in six elderly individuals and one middle-aged person. None of the deaths occurred in Aiken County, the agency said.
Over 152,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in S.C. as of Monday. Over 4,180 of those cases have been in Aiken County, according to S.C. DHEC.
Want to get tested?
The following are upcoming COVID-19 community testing clinics scheduled in the Midlands Region by S.C. DHEC. Details are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.
• Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield; BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Oct. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.