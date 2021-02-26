100 deer killed in Woodside neighborhood's second cull in Aiken

The second deer cull in the upscale Woodside community wrapped earlier this week with 100 deer killed, the maximum permitted.
The cull, approved by the city in late January following a requisite OK from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, was scheduled to end Thursday.
Dozens of deer had been culled by Feb. 10, the Aiken Standard previously reported.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh on Friday said the city was “not aware of any issues with the deer management exercise.” Inquiries made to the Woodside Property Owners Association president, Charlie Call, were not immediately returned Friday. Call previously said things were going well, and emphasized that safety was the priority.
The association put aside tens of thousands of dollars for the controversial operation, the Aiken Standard previously reported. One hundred deer were killed in the first sweep in 2020.
Bedenbaugh, Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and the city's wildlife manager personally reviewed the proposed shooting sites, according to a Jan. 26 letter addressed to Call.
Culls in Aiken were made possible in late 2019 by an update to city code; the public hearings at the time were near-combative.
Wildlife management practices are, generally, backed by state law.
"I know it's new to you," a big-game specialist told City Council members years ago, "but it is not new, OK?"